Ohio man accused of breaking into downtown Charleston gentleman’s establishment

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – An Ohio resident is alleged to have broken into a downtown Charleston business.

Cory Laron Perkins, 21, of Cleveland, Ohio is charged with Breaking and Entering at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 13, 2020, at the Elite Gentlemen’s Club, 116 Capitol Street, according to the Charleston Police Department.

Police found Perkins inside the business. He was transported to the South Central Regional Jail.

