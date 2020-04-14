CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – An Ohio resident is alleged to have broken into a downtown Charleston business.
Cory Laron Perkins, 21, of Cleveland, Ohio is charged with Breaking and Entering at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 13, 2020, at the Elite Gentlemen’s Club, 116 Capitol Street, according to the Charleston Police Department.
Police found Perkins inside the business. He was transported to the South Central Regional Jail.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Tornado destroys home, leaves ‘Mama’s pound cake’ untouched
- FAA awards WV airports funding to assist with pandemic
- Ohio man accused of breaking into downtown Charleston gentleman’s establishment
- LIVE NOW: Battle over when to reopen US escalates
- Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 7,280 cases, 324 deaths reported
- Kanawha County, City of Charleston to host virtual town hall
- WV COVID-19 update: Gov. Justice to speak at 1 p.m.
- Two coal miners flown to hospital after rescue operation in Taylor County
- Additional Dislocated Worker Grant funding awarded to WV for coal industry workers
- At least 39,000 Kentuckians still without power after Sunday storms