PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—A man is in custody after police say they seized large amounts of drugs from a home in Portsmouth.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office and Portsmouth PD, officers executed a search warrant on the 1200 block of 14th St. in Portsmouth on Monday. They say they found 511 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, approximately 663 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl, digital scales, sandwich baggies, $685.00 cash, two loaded firearms and additional evidence of drug trafficking.

The estimated street value of the drugs is $75,568.

Kavonte Shamar Price, of Dayton, was arrested and charged with trafficking drugs, possession of drugs, and having a weapon under disability.