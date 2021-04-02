Ohio man arrested after allegedly shooting at girlfriend’s car

Terry Bell Jr., of Middleport, OH, was arrested after allegedly shooting at his girlfriend’s vehicle with her grandchild inside on I-64. He is being held in Ohio on unrelated charges. (Photo Courtesy: Milton Police Department)

MILTON, WV (WOWK) – A man has been arrested in Ohio after allegedly shooting at a vehicle with a child inside in Cabell County.

According to the Milton Police Department, a woman identified as Vicky Rice of Culloden, called 911 around 1 p.m. Thursday, April 1, alleging her boyfriend had pulled alongside her vehicle on I-64 and shot a gun, striking her vehicle. Police say her 13-month-old grandchild was in a car seat in the back seat of the car at the time of the incident.

The Milton Police Department says the victim identified the suspect as Terry Bell Jr., of Middleport, OH, and described the vehicle he had been in.

Through cooperation with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, Bell was arrested on State Route 7 outside of Middleport later in the afternoon. Milton police say he is being held on unrelated charges for Ohio, and Cabell County warrants for his arrest have been obtained for Wanton Endangerment and Prohibited Person with a firearm.