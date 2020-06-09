Ohio man arrested after bullet strikes person in passing car

Alexander Lee Crabtree, 19, of Portsmouth, was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm onto or across a roadway causing physical injury, a felony of the 2nd degree, according to police. June 9, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: Portsmouth Ohio Police Department)

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – One person has been arrested following a shooting incident in Portsmouth, Ohio.

Alexander Lee Crabtree, 19, of Portsmouth, was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm onto or across a roadway causing physical injury, a felony of the 2nd degree, according to police.

The Portsmouth Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 1500 Block of Kendall Ave, Monday, June 8. Police say an occupant of a passing car was struck by a stray bullet that entered the rear window of their car. The victim went directly to Southern Ohio Medical Center where they were treated and released.

Police say the incident is allegedly the result of ongoing fighting related to a domestic situation. Crabtree will be arraigned in Portsmouth Municipal Court today, Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

This is an ongoing investigation and police say additional arrests may be made.

