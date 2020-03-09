Ohio man arrested for possession of meth in Athens County

Jaymes Ratliff, 31, formerly of Stockport, Ohio, was arrested in Athens County after deputies found about an ounce of methamphetamine on him, according to a press release from Sheriff Rodney Smith. A search of the vehicle yielded several items of drug paraphernalia to include several baggies, digital scales and a pipe. (Photo Courtesy: Athens County Sheriff’s Office)

TROY TOWNSHIP, OH (WOWK) – The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested on a drug charge in Troy Township.

Deputies say they approached a vehicle parked near the boat ramp on Frost Road Friday, March 6, and the occupant voluntarily told them he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. After a search of the suspect, Jaymes Ratliff, 31, formerly of Stockport, Ohio, deputies found about an ounce of methamphetamine on him, according to a press release from Sheriff Rodney Smith. A search of the vehicle yielded several items of drug paraphernalia to include several baggies, digital scales and a pipe.

Ratliff was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance, a felony of the 2nd degree and transported to SEORJ without incident, according to the sheriff.

