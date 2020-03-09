Ohio man arrested for possession of meth in Athens County

TROY TOWNSHIP, OH (WOWK) – The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested on a drug charge in Troy Township.
Deputies say they approached a vehicle parked near the boat ramp on Frost Road Friday, March 6, and the occupant voluntarily told them he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. After a search of the suspect, Jaymes Ratliff, 31, formerly of Stockport, Ohio, deputies found about an ounce of methamphetamine on him, according to a press release from Sheriff Rodney Smith. A search of the vehicle yielded several items of drug paraphernalia to include several baggies, digital scales and a pipe.
Ratliff was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance, a felony of the 2nd degree and transported to SEORJ without incident, according to the sheriff.
