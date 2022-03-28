HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man from Ohio is has been charged in connection to a drug investigation in Huntington.

The Huntington Police Department says a search warrant was issued at approximately 1:30 p.m. today, Monday, March 28 at a home in the 900 block of Monroe Avenue.

Investigators say they found an AK-47-style, short-barreled rifle with a high-capacity magazine, a 9mm pistol with an extended magazine, approximately 200 grams of fentanyl (which is roughly $20,000 in street value), and approximately $20,000 in cash as well as packaging and distribution materials consistent with selling illegal narcotics.

Authorities say Adrian C. Horton, 21, of Toledo, Ohio has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Authorities with the HPD’s Drug Unit and SWAT team and special agents from the ATF executed the search warrant.