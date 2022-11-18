HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – An Ohio man is facing multiple charges in connection to an investigation of a person peeping in windows.

According to the Huntington Police Department, Granville James Hayden, 57, of South Point, Ohio, was arrested on the evening of Thursday, Nov. 17, in the 1000 block of 12th Street in Huntington.

Police say they have received multiple complaints from the area where he was arrested of a person peeping in windows as well as video footage of a man performing “acts of indecent nature” on a resident’s porch.

According to the HPD, Hayden was arrested on a bond revocation that stems from a burglary earlier this year and warrants for harassment, indecent exposure and two counts of trespassing.

The investigation is ongoing and HPD says additional charges “are likely.” HPD says anyone who may have information regarding the investigation or has experienced a similar situation is asked to contact detectives at 304-696-4420 ext. 1023, or anonymously at 304-696-4444.