WEST PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – A man accused of raping multiple children has been arrested in Ohio.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman says a parent contacted his deputies to report that their underage son had been sexually assaulted in the state of Virginia. Deputies say through the investigation they learned there were other possible victims in the case.

Deputies, the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit and Scioto County Children’s services say they found four male victims under the age of 13 who stated they had been sexually assaulted in West Portsmouth, Ohio and/or in Virginia.

Thoroughman says through witness and victim interviews, they were able to obtain a search warrant for the home of Gary W. Cook III, 36, of West Portsmouth.

According to the sheriff’s office, Cook was arrested and charged with three counts of “Rape of a child under the age of 13,” a first-degree felony; one count of “Rape of a child under the age of 10,” a first-degree felony; and three counts of “Child Endangerment,” a second-degree felony.

The sheriff says Cook’s bond was set to $550,000.