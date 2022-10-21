PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – An Ohio man is facing multiple charges after a vehicle pursuit in Scioto County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers and the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office were working school zones in the Wheelersburg area on Tuesday, Oct. 18, as part of National School Bus Safety Week when they attempted to stop a vehicle for unsafe passing through a school zone.

Troopers say the driver, identified as Michael L. Bailey, 39, of Portsmouth, failed to stop and led authorities on a low-speed chase before Bailey’s vehicle eventually crashed. According to the OSHP, Bailey allegedly attempted to flee on foot and was tased by authorities prior to his arrest.

Troopers say Bailey was allegedly under the influence of “drugs of abuse” and had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

According to the OSHP, Bailey is facing several charges including Assault, Felony Fleeing and OVI. Troopers also say more charges could added pending the investigation.