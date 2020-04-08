Ohio man charged with aggravated vehicular homicide after UTV crash

Mark A. Ferguson, 50, of Arlington, Ohio was arrested and charged for Aggravated Vehicular Homicide felony of the 2nd degree and OVI 1st degree misdemeanor following a UTV crash April 7, 2020. (Photo Courtesy: Scioto County Sheriff’s Office)

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – One man has died and another has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide following a UTV crash in Scioto County, Ohio.

Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini says his office received a 911 call shortly after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020, regarding a UTV accident on Wrights Run, McDermott, OH. Donini says the caller requested an ambulance saying a man had been injured.

Captain John W. Murphy says when emergency crews arrived at the scene, they found a man pinned under the UTV. Deputies say the man had been a passenger on the UTV and had been ejected after it overturned when the driver allegedly lost control.

The sheriff’s department identified the passenger as Donald E. Webb, 63, of McDermott. The driver, Mark A. Ferguson, 50, of Arlington, Ohio was arrested and charged for Aggravated Vehicular Homicide felony of the 2nd degree and OVI 1st degree misdemeanor. Ferguson was booked into the Scioto County Jail and will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court today Wednesday, April 8th.

Anyone with information regarding this case can contact 740-351-1093. The Sheriff’s department says all calls will remain confidential.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories