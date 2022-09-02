Editor’s Note: The Huntington Police Department says the suspect’s name is Tavoyn Billy Morrison. Information originally released from the HPD stated the suspect’s name as “Tayvon Billy Morrison.” This article has been updated to reflect the correct information.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – An Ohio man is facing multiple charges in Cabell County, West Virginia.

According to the Huntington Police Department, the Huntington Violent Crime/Drug Task Force and Huntington Police Department SWAT Team executed a search warrant around 6 a.m. this morning, Friday, Sept 2 in the 1200 block of Kanawha Terrace.

Police say during the search, Tavoyn Billy Morrison, 22, of Columbus, Ohio was arrested. According to HPD, officers found two firearms as well as narcotics and more than $10,000 in cash.

HPD says Morrison was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute, two counts of Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm, and Armed Robbery.

The investigation into this case is ongoing, according to officers. They say more charges are possible.