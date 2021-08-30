Ohio man gets life in prison in child rape case

JACKSON, OH (WOWK) – An Ohio man accused of raping a 4-year-old child has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office.

Jason Rowland, 38, was sentenced by a Jackson County, Ohio, Common Pleas Court judge. He was convicted of one count of “rape of a victim under the age of 10,” a first-degree felony and one count of “gross sexual imposition,” a third-degree felony. He will also be required to register as a Tier 3 sex offender for life and has been given a “no contact” order, Yost says.

“Rape is a violation of the body, the mind and the soul and its trauma has a lifetime impact on survivors,” Yost said. “It is fitting that this predator will spend the rest of his days behind bars, he will molest no more children in no prison.”

According to Yost’s office, Rowland sexually assaulted a child in 2012 and then fled to Seattle. Investigators with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Seattle Police Department later found Rowland’s location and he was arrested and extradited back to Ohio.