Ohio man guilty on five charges connected to homicide case

JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been found guilty on several charges in connection to a double homicide trial.

The sheriff’s office says the jury has found Lonnie Sheets guilty of two counts of Complicity to Aggravated Murder with firearm specifications; one count of attempted murder with a firearm specification; one count of felonious assault with a firearm specification; and one count of tampering with evidence.

The jury in the trial determined the evidence presented proved Sheets “was responsible for or played a role in” the shooting deaths of his sister-in-law Tabitha Sheets and David Yeley, as well as the attempted murder of his brother, Paul Sheets.

Sheets’ sentencing will take place at a later date.

The shootings took place in the early morning of Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in the Oak Hill area. Police said at the time that Tabitha and Paul Sheets were found injured with gunshot wounds on Ohio Avenue in the Village of Oak Hill and transported to hospitals. Tabitha Sheets later died of her injuries.

Deputies said at the time of the shootings 61-year-old David Yeley’s body was found 1400 block of Dark Hollow Road in Oak Hill.

A verdict has been levied in the double homicide trial. A jury has determined that the evidence presented proved that Lonnie Sheets was responsible for or played a role in the deaths of his sister-in-law, Tabitha Sheets in the Village of Oak Hill on Ohio Avenue, and David Yeley on Dark Hollow Road; and the attempted murder of his brother, Paul Sheets.

Lonnie Sheet’s wife, Lisa Sheets, has also been indicted for her alleged involvement in the incident. The sheriff’s office says her trial has not been set at this time.