VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man is in custody after fleeing from deputies in Vinton County, Ohio.

The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office says that they responded to a call about a domestic disturbance involving threats being made with a firearm on Locker Plant Road.

26-year-old Douglas Thompson, of McArthur, fled from law enforcement in a vehicle. Deputies pursued Mr. Thompson until he exited the vehicle and ran into a wooded area.

Deputies called Ohio State Highway Patrol Aviation for assistance, and pilots found Mr. Thompson crawling back toward the residence in the brush.

Mr. Thompson was taken into custody and transported to Southeast Ohio Regional Jail. A bond hearing is expected in the near future.