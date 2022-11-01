LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man charged with the murder of his grandfather has been indicted by a grand jury in Lawrence County, Ohio.

The Lawrence County prosecutor’s office tells 13 News that a special grand jury indicted Kace Pleasant, 22 of Ironton, on several charges including aggravated murder, murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

On Oct. 26, 2022, the body of Harold Pleasant, 73 of Ironton, was found wrapped in a carpet at home on South 9th Street in Ironton.

The sanitation department notified authorities told them that a man tried to throw away several suspicious bags in their garbage truck.

Kace was taken into custody later the same day in Scioto County, where the sheriff said he fought with a woman as he tried to steal her car.

An arraignment date had not been set at the time of this publication.

