GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man accused of shooting and killing a family member was indicted in Gallia County.

According to Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren, 40-year-old Bobby Coon was indicted on one count of murder, a special category felony.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Gallia County Sheriff Mat Champlin said in December of 2022 that 44-year-old Larry Coon, of Pomeroy, was shot and killed in a domestic incident in Clay Township.

Bobby Coon, Larry Coon’s family member, was arrested and taken to the Gallia County Jail.