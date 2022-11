GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man is dead after a crash in Gallia County, Ohio.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 24-year-old Gregory Martin, of Gallipolis, was killed in a car crash on SR 141 near milepost 2 in Gallia County on Nov. 11 at 12:21 a.m.

OSHP says the road was closed for about two hours due to the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.