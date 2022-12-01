GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – One person has died in a crash in Gallia County, Ohio.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle crash happened at approximately 10:12 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 on State Route 588. Troopers say the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, and the driver then overcorrected causing the vehicle to go left of center and off the road were it struck a tree.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The OSHP says the driver, identified as Rocky Frazier, 34, of Gallipolis, Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers say Frazier was allegedly not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, the Gallipolis Fire Department, the Gallia County EMS and Reds Towing assisted the OSHP at the scene.