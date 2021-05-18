Ohio man pleads guilty to rape of a minor child

According to Lawrence County Prosecutor Brigham M. Anderson, Larry Reed Jr. pleaded guilty to three counts of “committing rape by force or threat of force on a minor child victim” and one count of “sexual imposition on a minor child victim.” (Photo Courtesy: Lawrence County Prosecutor/Facebook)

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man has pleaded guilty to rape and sexual imposition of a minor during the second day of a jury trial in Lawrence County.

According to Lawrence County Prosecutor Brigham M. Anderson, Larry Reed Jr. pleaded guilty to three counts of “committing rape by force or threat of force on a minor child victim” and one count of “sexual imposition on a minor child victim.”

The prosecutor says the judge sentenced Reed to 30 to 35 years and ordered him to register as a Tier III sex offender for the remainder of his life.

In August 2020, Reed was arrested after a parent reported he had allegedly inappropriately touched a female juvenile and had allegedly sexually abused another female juvenile at his home. During the investigation, law enforcement said one of the juveniles told investigators she had been touched inappropriately on one occasion, and the other juvenile reported several instances of alleged sexual conduct over several years.

At the time, Reed was a school bus driver for the Rock Hill School District. Authorities said the charges and allegations were not related to the school.