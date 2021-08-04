Ohio man said he ‘forgot he had his gun with him’ after being stopped by TSA at Yeager Airport

TSA officers at Yeager Airport discovered this handgun in a carry-on bag on Aug. 3, 2021. (Courtesy: TSA)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — An Ohio man was stopped by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Yeager Airport on Tuesday, Aug. 3, after he tried to carry a .380 caliber firearm onto his flight. The gun was not loaded.

TSA immediately called the police after the gun was discovered at a checkpoint. The man from Marietta, Ohio, told officials that he forgot that he had his gun with him. He now faces a possible federal civil penalty for bringing a gun to an airport security checkpoint.

“I strongly urge all gun owners to know where their firearm is before traveling to the airport,” said John C. Allen, TSA’s Federal Security Director for West Virginia. “Passengers are allowed to travel with their firearms and ammunition as long as they follow the proper procedures. Forgetting about a weapon in your bag is no excuse.”

Guns caught by TSA at the Yeager Airport checkpoint 2016 to 2021.

Year 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Guns caught at the checkpoint 10 6 6 7 4 3

According to the TSA, officers detected 3,257 firearms on passengers or their carry-on bags at checkpoints last year nationwide. They also say the total number of passengers screened at airport checkpoints across the country fell by 500 million compared to 2019 due to the pandemic.

In 2020, TSA caught approximately 10 firearms per million passengers compared to about five firearms per million passengers in 2019.

Of the guns caught by TSA in 2020, about 83% were loaded.

If you need to travel with a firearm, the TSA has details on properly doing so on their website.