MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – An Ohio man has been sentenced for sex abuse in Mason County, West Virginia.

According to Mason County Prosecutor Seth Gaskins’ Office, John Moore, 45, of Rutland, Ohio, was sentenced today, Jan. 5, 2023, to 1 to 5 years in prison for “First Degree Sexual Abuse.”

Gaskins says Moore’s prison sentence will be followed by 10 years of supervised release and he must register as a sex offender for life.