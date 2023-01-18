MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two people accused of murder pled not guilty at their arraignment in Mason County Circuit Court on Wednesday.

32-year-old Bobby Wolford, of Cleveland, Ohio, and 25-year-old Rikki Parsons-Wise, of Racine, Ohio, were indicted for murder, robbery, conspiracy, and concealment of a deceased human body on Jan. 4.

On March 8, 2022, West Virginia State Police say the body of a man was found in a secluded area along the road in the 600 block of Carson Road around 5:20 p.m.

An autopsy was completed and troopers identified the victim as John Michael Gomez, 30, of Middleport, OH.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Wolford was already in custody when he was charged. Parsons-Wise was arrested about two weeks later in Cleveland. She was extradited to West Virginia.

Their pre-trial date is set for Feb. 27, 2023, and their trial date is set for April 25, 2023.