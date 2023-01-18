MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two people accused of murder pled not guilty at their arraignment in Mason County Circuit Court on Wednesday.
32-year-old Bobby Wolford, of Cleveland, Ohio, and 25-year-old Rikki Parsons-Wise, of Racine, Ohio, were indicted for murder, robbery, conspiracy, and concealment of a deceased human body on Jan. 4.
On March 8, 2022, West Virginia State Police say the body of a man was found in a secluded area along the road in the 600 block of Carson Road around 5:20 p.m.
An autopsy was completed and troopers identified the victim as John Michael Gomez, 30, of Middleport, OH.
Wolford was already in custody when he was charged. Parsons-Wise was arrested about two weeks later in Cleveland. She was extradited to West Virginia.
Their pre-trial date is set for Feb. 27, 2023, and their trial date is set for April 25, 2023.