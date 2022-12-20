Editor’s Note: The original article had the suspect incorrectly listed as “Christopher” Barker. This article has been updated to reflect the suspect’s name correctly as “Chandler” Barker

GALLIPOLIS, OH (WOWK) – A West Virginia man has been arrested in Gallia County, Ohio, after making alleged threats against himself and others.

Chandler Barker, 19, of Huntington, West Virginia, was arrested Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Gallipolis, according to Gallipolis Police Chief Jeff Boyer. He faces misdemeanor charges of inducing panic, two counts of aggravated menacing, and resisting arrest.

Boyer tells WOWK 13 News his office received calls regarding Barker, alleging he had been communicating with people about allegedly causing harm to himself and to others.

The police chief says authorities from the Gallipolis Police Department, Gallia County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol confronted Barker near the intersection of 4th Avenue and Court Street in Gallipolis at which point Barker allegedly held a gun to his head.

According to Boyer, authorities were able to de-escalate the situation and talk Barker into putting down the gun. Barker was arrested without further incident and taken to the Gallia County Jail. A bond amount has not yet been set, according to Boyer.