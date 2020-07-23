Ohio residents weigh in on Gov. Dewine’s face mask mandate

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, wearing masks in the State of Ohio will be mandatory in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The mandate, signed Wednesday by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, requires any resident over the age of 10 to wear a face-covering when they’re out in public are not able to follow social distancing guidelines.

“I think it’s a good idea for now until they get a vaccine,” said Aaron Sparks who works in Ohio. “(Masks are) not the most comfortable things to wear, but if I can save a life or help somebody save a life, then it’s cool.”

“I think it’s a good thing, because if not for your own self, (wear one) for other people,” said Better Brewer of Chesapeake.

“I wear my mask all the time, especially in stores,” said Doris Daniel of Ironton.

Governor DeWine is also asking travelers from 9 different states to quarantine for 14 days when they return to the Buckeye State.

A new AP-NORC Poll shows three in four Americans favor requiring people to wear face coverings in public to help slow the spread of the virus.

