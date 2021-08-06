Ohio River Festival is back to make some waves

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RAVENSWOOD, WV (WOWK) — The 36th annual Ohio River Festival is back in Ravenswood this weekend to make some waves.

The festival gets kicked off on Friday, August 6, 2021, at the Waterfront Park in Ravenswood, West Virginia. Festival organizers say there are events throughout the weekend for the whole family to enjoy!

Courtesy: Ohio River Festival Facebook

Event organizers are excited to be back this year after canceling last year’s festival due to the pandemic. They are expecting upwards of 5,000 to 10,000 spectators for this year’s event.

Tickets will be on sale at the gate. Adults are five dollars and children under the age of seven are two dollars.

