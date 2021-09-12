Ohio River Revival celebrates local music, food, and much more

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) – The Ironton riverfront was filled with people ready to enjoy the good weather, music, and local shopping at this year’s Ohio River Revival.

The event started around 11 a.m. Saturday with a full line-up of local bands, food, and craft vendors set up near the boat ramp. This past year, events like this one were almost unheard of due to the pandemic.



People line the banks of the Ohio River listening to local bands live. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Organizers say this year they wanted to get back to some form of normal after a lot of festivals were canceled in 2020.

If you like all types of music this is your type of festival, it’s a blessing to be able to be out here. Antonio Murphy, event vendor

An event like this also helps out local food vendors who rely on funding from local festivals.

Follow Lane Ball on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.