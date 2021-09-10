Ohio River Revival Festival back in action after a year off due to COVID

IRONTON, OHIO (WOWK) – The Ohio River Revival Festival was canceled last year due to the pandemic, but this weekend it’s back in action.

“We have a lot of space here, so we’re hoping people socially distance,” said organizer of the Ohio River Revival Festival, Bob Delong. “We have good room to spread out and I encourage folks if you have a concern about it wear a mask,”

However, COVID-19 numbers continue to climb drastically in Lawrence county as they hit their highest amount of COVID cases for the entire year last month.

“It’s a concern, but I believe people know what’s going on and I think we’ve got smarter on how to handle things,” said Delong. “I trust that people will use common sense and be smart.”

With the numbers the Lawrence County Health Department is seeing right now, they are concerned it will only get worse and encourage people to take precautions.

“Large gatherings they worry me as far as lots of people getting together,” said Lawrence County Health Department public information officer, Debbie Fisher. “If you’re unvaccinated stay 6 feet away from somebody else, try not to get right in their space and that might go a long way in helping protect others.”

The festival will host live music and local food and craft vendors.

“I hope they are just able to come in here and let go and you know feel free and not have to worry about the struggle and the troubling things that are going on in the world right now,” said Delong. “To not have to worry about work and just really come down here and let their hair down and have a good time.”

The festival kicks off at the Ironton Center Street Landing Saturday at 11 a.m. and will have 12 hours of live music.”

Follow Andie Bernhardt on Facebook and Twitter to stay up-to-date with her reporting for 13 News!