Ohio road crews prep for upcoming winter weather

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Preparations are officially underway for expected snow and icy road conditions this week.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) says while they are not expecting a lot of snow in the area, they are currently on standby with drivers ready to head out at any time.

The roads have not been pre-treated, but salt trucks and plows have been prepped and are ready to be dispatched.



ODOT crews prep for upcoming winter weather. Courtesy of ODOT.

ODOT public information officer Matt McGuire says right now they’re watching the forecast closely.

It’s looking like it’s going to hit West Virginia and Kentucky much harder and we’re possibly looking at some of the fringes dipping across the river into Ohio, so we’re really watching that closely to see how that storm continues to develop and whether or not we need to modify our response. Matt McGuire, ODOT public information officer

ODOT is also encouraging anyone out traveling in these conditions to drive cautiously and watch out for ice on the roads.

