MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — State Route 124 in Meigs County will be closed at Minersville Road for construction starting Monday, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) says.

(Map provided by ODOT)

ODOT says the road will be closed both ways for a culvert replacement, but eastbound traffic will have access to Minersville Road.

The detour is Tornado Road to Portland Road, onto U.S. Route 33 West, then to State Route 773 South, and finally to SR 124 East.

ODOT estimates the construction will end on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.