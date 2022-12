SR 775 will be closed between SR 7 and Guyan-McKinley School Road.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Lawrence County 911 says Ohio Route 775 will close starting Monday for roadwork.

State Route 775 will be closed in both directions to replace a culvert between SR 7 and Guyan-McKinley School Road.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The detour route will be from SR 7 to SR 243, then to SR 378, and finally to SR 217.

The work is expected to end Friday around 3:30 p.m., Lawrence County 911 says.