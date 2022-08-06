SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Ohio State Highway Patrol’s (OSHP) Portsmouth Post is investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on Collier Road near Jackson Sugar Camp Road in Scioto County.

OSHP says the driver of a 2000 Honda TRX400FW was traveling westbound and drove off the right side of the road, hit a fence, and overturned.

The driver, Andy A. Adkins, 58, of South Webster, Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Scioto County Coroner. OSHP also was on scene along with the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office and the South Webster Fire Department.

