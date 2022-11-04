GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Authorities in Gallia County, Ohio, say they found no viable threat after an alleged suspicious statement put a high school on lockdown.

According to Gallia County Local Schools Superintendent Phillip Kuhn and Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, administrators at River Valley High School were alerted around 1:28 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, that a student allegedly made a statement which “was interpreted by a fellow student to be a threat.”

School administrators say they immediately alerted the staff and school resource officer, implementing lockdown procedures. Champlin says deputies also responded to the scene to assist in the investigation.

Through the investigation, authorities found that “no viable threat existed.”

Superintendent Kuhn says perceived threats are taken seriously, and he is pleased with the response from both law enforcement and the staff and students.

“Our staff, students and the sheriff’s department did exactly what they have been trained to do, which is to ensure the safety of everyone in the building,” said Kuhn. “We take every perceived threat very seriously. I am very proud of the response of both the staff of River Valley High School, as well as that of our law enforcement professionals to this incident today. Our number one goal is to make sure that our children are safe and protected at all times while they are in our schools.”