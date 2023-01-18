JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK)–The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a teacher’s aide accused of viewing and sharing nude photos to and with several children.

After an investigation Joseph K. Lewis, 48, of Wellston was arrested on Jan. 6 for alleged ‘inappropriate behavior’ with multiple children, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Victims claim that while employed as an area school aide at Christian Life Academy in Jackson, Lewis solicited and sent nude photos and videos through text messaging, a video game chat, and social media platforms including Snap Chat, TikTok, and others.

After deputies gained search warrants for Lewis’s computers, video gaming systems, social media accounts, as well as his cell phone and interviewed multiple students, adults, and school staff, he has been charged with disseminating material harmful to juveniles, a fourth-degree felony.

Deputies say that he waived his preliminary hearing in Jackson County Municipal Court on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The case has been bound over to the Jackson County Common Pleas Court, where a future Grand Jury will consider indictment for additional charges.

Deputies say Lewis is no longer employed by the school and is in custody at the Jackson County Correctional Facility.