A bomb threat was called into Portsmouth High School on Thursday, according to Portsmouth PD.

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — A 16-year-old was arrested for allegedly making a bomb threat against the Portsmouth City School District in Ohio, authorities say.

Portsmouth Police Department says the incident happened around 2 p.m. on Thursday. A school resource officer received the threat, which was called into Portsmouth High School, according to authorities.

Portsmouth PD says students and employees were safely evacuated and no one was hurt.

No bombs were found in or around the school, according to Portsmouth PD.

School resource officers investigated this incident. Authorities say a 16-year-old male student was arrested and charged in connection with allegedly making a bomb threat.