Ohio to hold mail-in ballot primary election

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — Confusion is ramping up for voters after Ohio’s in-person primary election was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic in March of 2020. So, while elections tend to have people lined up for the polls, the Buckeye State will now be holding a mail-in-only absentee election on April 28, 2020.

So, as a voter, here’s what you need to know. To request an application you can either call your county Board of Elections and request they mail you a ballot, or go to your county board of elections website, download and print your request for an absentee ballot.

Ohio Primary Election Quick Facts

You must make sure your BOE receives your request by April 25.

Be sure to check whether you want a republican, democrat, or ‘issues only’ ballot, and be sure to check the ‘primary election’ box. You don’t need to worry about writing a date.

Once you receive your ballot, you’ll need to mail it back in time so your vote is counted. If you’re in Lawrence County, you also have the option of dropping off your ballot at a dropbox located outside the Lawrence County Courthouse in Ironton on the 5th Street side.

“Either drop them off by 7:30 p.m. on Election Day [April, 28, 2020], or make sure they’re postmarked by [April 27, 2020] and they will be counted,” said Randall Lambert, a member of the Lawrence County BOE.

Lambert says the Lawrence County BOE had about 4,000 votes prior to the election being put on hold. He says if you took advantage of early voting or mailed your ballot in before the original primary election date, you don’t have to worry about voting again.

“Once you have voted, it’s in the system,” Lambert said. “Those ballots are [currently] secure in a vault.”

Lambert expects around 12,000 people to voted in Lawrence County. He says if this was an in-person election, the number of voters would be closer to 16,000.

“In a presidential year, if you have a contested primary on both sides, that brings out more voters,” Lambert said. “So between that and the mail-in [ballots], we’re figuring about 75% of the number that would’ve been if it went to the polls [will vote].”

Ballots will come with pre-paid postage if you choose to mail your ballot back.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories