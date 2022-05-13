GALLIPOLIS, OH (WOWK) – Troopers in Ohio will be operating a pair of checkpoints to deter impaired drivers in Gallia County this evening.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the first checkpoint will be located on State Route 160 near Union Street from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and the second will be located at State Route 588 near 4th Avenue from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Troopers urge residents who plan to consume alcohol to follow the law and designate a sober driver or make other travel arrangements.

“Don’t let another life be lost for the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel impaired,” troopers said.