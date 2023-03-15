PROCTORVILLE, OH (WOWK) – In a statement from Ohio University Vice President of Communications Robin Oliver, the school confirmed that the university’s leadership will be recommending the Ohio University Board of Trustees offer its Proctorville Center for sale.

The reason for this decision was “significant declines in student enrollment”, according to Oliver. “The facility has been underutilized in recent years. No courses are currently running at the center.”

Oliver also says their goal is to sell the facility to buyers interested in utilizing the facility for educational purposes.

The Proctorville facility was established through donations to the Ohio University Foundation. The University is currently discussing options with donors to ensure those funds will continue to support the Proctorville community.

No further action has been taken.