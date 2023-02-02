ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Ohio University Police are asking the public for information regarding a reported sexual assault on campus.

According to an alert from Ohio University, OUPD received an anonymous report from a local hospital that a female victim went to the hospital reporting that she had been raped.

Police say the report states the victim told a nurse she met the male suspect in Athens on Saturday, Jan. 27 and that he then allegedly followed her back to her residence hall where he forced her to have sexual intercourse. The hospital’s report did not document which residence hall the alleged rape happened in.

OUPD says that due to the “anonymous nature” of the report, they do not have enough information to investigate further at this time. OUPD is asking anyone with any information that could be useful to the investigation to contact them at 740-593-1911 or police@ohio.edu.

This allegation comes just one week after a report of another alleged attack on a woman on campus.

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, OUPD received a tip about a felonious assault outside of the Tiffin Hall residence on OU’s East Green. OUPD told Nexstar’s WCMH someone anonymously placed a note under a Residence Assistant’s dorm door stating that a woman was attacked and strangled at around 3 a.m. on Jan. 21.

That incident also remains under investigation, and OUPD are also asking anyone with information on the first incident to contact them.

Police have not said if there is any connection between the alleged incidents.