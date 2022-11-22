VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A woman is facing charges after a drug bust in Vinton County, Ohio.

The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to Clarion Road after receiving a call that two people were passed out in a vehicle near the roadway.

A woman, identified as Amanda Ball, 41, of Vinton, Ohio, was arrested in the vehicle.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies searched the vehicle and found a “bulk amount” of methamphetamine, scales and drug paraphernalia.

Ball was taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail. There is no word on if a male who fled the scene was apprehended, but he is also expected to face criminal charges. WOWK 13 News will update this article when more information becomes available.