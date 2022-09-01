MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A Syracuse, Ohio woman is dead after a head-on crash on State Route 7 Wednesday morning, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says.

The OSHP says this happened on Aug. 31, 2022, at around 12:18 a.m.

They say 36-year-old Ashley Sizemore, of Syracuse, Ohio, was driving southbound when another driver was driving northbound. The Highway Patrol says the two cars hit each other head-on.

They say Sizemore was taken to a hospital in Parkersburg, West Virginia. She died the following morning.

The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, Meigs County EMS, Tuppers Plains Fire Department, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and two towing agencies were on the scene.