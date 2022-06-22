LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A Lawrence County, Ohio woman will spend then next four and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to child sex crimes.

According to Lawrence County Prosecutor Brigham M. Anderson’s Office, Jodi Ridenour, 35, of Willow Wood, Ohio pleaded guilty on Tuesday, June 21, to one count of Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor – a third-degree felony.

Ridenour was indicted on two counts of Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor in January following an investigation by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Anderson says. According to court documents, Ridenour knowingly engaged in sexual conduct with a 15-year-old person at least twice between November 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021.

“We believe with this sentence today justice has been served for the victim, the victim’s family and the community as a whole. I will continue to work everyday to assure that people who harm children are brought to justice,” Anderson said.

Anderson says the sentencing hearing was contested, with his office requesting the maximum 60 months and the defendant requesting community control. The judge ruled on a sentence of 54 months, which equals 4.5 years, in prison.