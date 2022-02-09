Oil spill in Boone County being cleaned up

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
February 14 2022 12:00 am

To read our original article on the Boone County oil spill, click here.

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The oil spill in Boone County that was the act of vandals is being cleaned up.

Officials with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection say that inspectors were at the site of the oil spill on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, to check the streams in the area. They say that no sheen was visible on the streams or in the sediment pond.

They say the Lexington Coal Company dug up the soil around the transformer and is having it disposed of “in an approved landfill.”

WVDEP says that a biological stream assessment found that the spill had no evidence of harm and no fishkill has been seen.

A cleanup crew is on the site today, Feb. 9, 2022, and they say that staff is monitoring the remediation process.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS