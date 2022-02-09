Oil spill in Boone County being cleaned up

To read our original article on the Boone County oil spill, click here.

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The oil spill in Boone County that was the act of vandals is being cleaned up.

Officials with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection say that inspectors were at the site of the oil spill on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, to check the streams in the area. They say that no sheen was visible on the streams or in the sediment pond.

They say the Lexington Coal Company dug up the soil around the transformer and is having it disposed of “in an approved landfill.”

WVDEP says that a biological stream assessment found that the spill had no evidence of harm and no fishkill has been seen.

A cleanup crew is on the site today, Feb. 9, 2022, and they say that staff is monitoring the remediation process.