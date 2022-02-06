UPDATE: Oil spill reported in Boone County act of vandalism

UPDATE(12:55 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022): Officials with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection spill was a result of vandalism at a facility at a Lexington Coal Company facility.

Terry Fletcher, Chief Communications Officer with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, says that vandals opened the valve on a transformer. Doing that released mineral oil into a sediment pond.

Fletcher says the valve was shut off by a representative with Lexington and the Madison VFD placed mats to help contain the spill.

WVDEP officials say they collected samples above and below the pond outlet. They say no residue or sheen was visible. No fishkill has been seen.

The WVDEP will be on-site “over the coming days,” to have a stream assessment and to make sure the spill has been cleaned up.

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — According to Boone County deputies and officials with the Boone County Emergency Management, they received information from local fire departments there was an oil spill from a leaking transformer at a power substation for an old coal mine.

Michael Mayhorn, Director of Boone County Emergency Management, says a volunteer firefighter reported an oily substance in the river at around 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.

The oil was coming out of a leaking transformer at an out-of-commission power substation for an idle coal mine off of Route 85, according to Mayhorn. He says the transformer can hold a maximum of 5,020 gallons of oil.

Mayhorn says they believe the oil went into a sediment pond, which went into Pond Fork River, and then into the Little Coal River.

The oil spill was contained by 8 p.m. on Feb. 5, 2022, Mayhorn says.

Deputies did not have any information on what chemicals were in the water or how much was in the water.

Van Volunteer Fire Department, Madison VFD, Danville VFD, and Chapmanville VFD all responded. Van VFD is in charge, according to the deputies’ office.

Mayhorn says that the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has been notified and has been turned over to them.