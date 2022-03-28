FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOWK) — It’s being called another big win for the West Virginia economy. We’ve already seen three major projects announced this year, but this one is in the tourism sector. This year alone, Nucor Steel, Green Power Buses, and Omni Building Technologies all announced moves to the Mountain State.

Monday in Fayetteville, Governor Jim Justice and others were on hand to announce that the old Fayetteville Elementary School will be turned into a boutique hotel and apartment complex. Local developer Charlie Wendell of Mountain State Properties is leading the project and is a graduate of that school.

Officials say the demand for more hotel rooms in the region has been fueled by the designation of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, America’s most recent national park.

“We have numbers like you can’t imagine. Everything is really cooking in West Virginia. But it still takes people like you (Wendell). It still takes people to really step in and say, ‘We want to help,'” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

Mountain Shore Properties will be making a $15 million dollar investment in the property.

The company operates 27- similar hotels in 11 states, including West Virginia, in addition to apartments and commercial properties.

Officials say not to be surprised if we hear about more hotel and motel developments again, especially since the draw of the nation’s newest national park at the New River Gorge.