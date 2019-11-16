Oldaker wins Chesapeake mayoral race

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio, (WOWK) – Over a week following the election, the mayoral race in Chesapeake, Ohio has been decided.

Kim Oldaker has won the Chesapeake mayoral race with an 81-78 vote. No automatic recount had to take place. Provisional ballots and absentees votes made the difference in the outcome of the previously tied race. At the time of the election, officials said absentee ballots that came in after election day would be counted as long as they were postmarked by November 4, 2019.

The unofficial results from the Lawrence County Board of Elections last week showed both incumbent Mayor Tommy Templeton and challenger Kim Oldaker received 77 votes.

Oldaker will be Chesapeake’s first female mayor.

