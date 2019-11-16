CHESAPEAKE, Ohio, (WOWK) – Over a week following the election, the mayoral race in Chesapeake, Ohio has been decided.
Kim Oldaker has won the Chesapeake mayoral race with an 81-78 vote. No automatic recount had to take place. Provisional ballots and absentees votes made the difference in the outcome of the previously tied race. At the time of the election, officials said absentee ballots that came in after election day would be counted as long as they were postmarked by November 4, 2019.
The unofficial results from the Lawrence County Board of Elections last week showed both incumbent Mayor Tommy Templeton and challenger Kim Oldaker received 77 votes.
Oldaker will be Chesapeake’s first female mayor.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Oldaker wins Chesapeake mayoral race
- Friday Night Sports Zone – 11/15/19
- Huntington Children’s center helping kids exposed to substance use
- Road closed in Cross Lanes due to structure fire
- Teens using greenhouse to grow more than just food
- Ohio House OKs bill expanding religious freedom in schools
- BridgeValley CTC plans to relocate Kanawha Valley campus to downtown Charleston
- FCC Chairman in West Virginia to look at broadband and cell problems
- West Virginia library cancels drag queen event after violent threats
- Teens plead not guilty in death of woman at Ohio state park