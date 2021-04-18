Oldest log church in West Virginia gets much-needed renovation

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The oldest log church in Wirt County is undergoing a much-needed renovation.

On a back road near Burning Springs in Wirt County is one of West Virginia’s longest-standing churches, The Ruble Church, and it’s also the oldest log churches in the state made of hand-cut logs.

“This church was originally built in 1835,” Chester Boggs, Project Manager said.

“It’s coming back to life and it’ll be here for the future for many years,” Carole Menefee, who is helping with the restoration project said.

Sunday, the group Friends of the Ruble Church got their hands a little dirty, sawing, drilling and hammering as part of a restoration project started in August 2020 after the church was in bad condition – rotting from the ground up.

“So, we basically had to tear it completely down and rebuild a foundation and place the bad logs with logs of period,” Boggs said.

But all was not lost.

“We’re using the original rafters, there was nothing wrong with them, so we have original roof material and we have original wall material, original foundation material of this church that’s nearly 200 years old,” Boggs said.

The focus is getting the roof put on within the next couple of days and finishing up the final touches on this piece of history.

“I’ve told some of the people as the logs have gone back up on the side, I feel like I’m kind of rising up with it,” Menefee said.

The group says they will be using the church again when it’s finished for services, history tours and for people who just want to visit.

