On Purpose Project aims to help everyone explore their passion

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WOWK) — Everyone has a gift to share with their community. A new effort in St. Albans, West Virginia is working to bring out the best in people whose passions may have been overlooked.

Angie Breeden and Katie Arbaugh recently launched the On Purpose Project with the goal of improving St. Albans through partnerships between people with developmental disabilities and other members of the community who share similar interests. The project hits close to home for both women. Both have children with disabilities.

“We want them to have an impact on the community,” Arbaugh said. “Everyone has assets they can use to give back through volunteering and projects and we really hope to help them accomplish that.”

The project is being funded through a grant from the West Virginia Developmental Disabilities Council. Breeden and Arbaugh are currently working to recruit people and groups who want to be part of the effort.

To sign up to participate visit their website. You can also visit their Facebook page.