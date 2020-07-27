One airlifted to medical center after stabbing, suspect sought

PIKE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – One person was airlifted to a medical center after being stabbed twice.
The incident took place Sunday just after 11:15 p.m. on the 2600 block of Buchanan Road just outside of Waverly.
Deputies say that the victim, identified as 49-year-old Terry Lynn Titer, was stabbed twice just below the rib cage.
Deputies are searching for a suspect at this time.
Anyone who has any information about the case is asked to contact the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 740-947-2111.
