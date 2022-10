SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says South Charleston Police Department chased a suspect near Oakhurst Drive off of Corridor G, North, around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

The pursuit lasted two minutes, and one person was arrested.

The suspect’s identity has not yet been released by law enforcement. There is no other information at this time.

13 News reached out to SCPD for further details. This is a developing story.