CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — One person was arrested after a pursuit Saturday night in Cross Lanes.

Metro 911 officials say this pursuit started at around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday. They say it started in the area of Ridgecross Drive and Big Tyler Road.

They say law enforcement arrested one person. The details of their arrest are unknown at this time.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and the West Virginia State Police responded to the pursuit.